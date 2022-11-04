World Death toll from typhoon Nalgae in Philippines rises The death toll from tropical storm Nalgae that hit the Philippines over the weekend has increased to at least 150, while 36 others are still missing, said the authorities.

World ASEAN on economic rebound: Eurasia Review While many parts of the world are faltering on the edge of recession, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the first half of 2022 has been on an economic rebound, according to Eurasia Review.

World ACMECS, CLMV tourism ministers' meetings open in Cambodia The 5th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) and the 6th Cambodia – Laos – Myanmar – Vietnam (CLMV) Tourism Ministers' Meetings kicked off in Siem Reap province, Cambodia on November 3 under the online chair by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen.