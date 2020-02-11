UN-Habitat helps Can Tho with sustainable urban development
At the working session (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) – A delegation of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) on February 11 had a working session with leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on cooperation in implementing a global agreement on climate and energy in the locality.
The UN delegation was led by Laids Cea, Representative of UN-Habitat Office in Asia-Pacific.
They briefed the local leaders on a memorandum of understanding between the UN-Habitat and the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Asian urban cooperation programme, the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy (GCoM) and UN-Habitat’s cooperation within the framework of these documents.
When signing commitments to join the GCoM in February 2019, the Can Tho authorities committed to rolling out policies and measures to ease greenhouse gas emissions, preparing for impacts of climate change, strengthening the access to sustainable energy and monitoring the realisation of these objectives.
Dao Anh Dung, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the city will build urban authorities and an action plan against climate change in the time ahead.
He called on UN-Habitat to help the city with drafting the action plan against climate change, the urban programme and relevant reports./.