Ambassador Duong Chi Dung at the event (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has adopted 26 resolutions, including a resolution on climate change and human rights co-authored by Vietnam, the Philippines and Bangladesh, during its 41st session in Geneva, Switzerland.



The resolution calls on countries to increase measures to ensure the rights of the disabled amid the impacts of climate change, including their participation in the building and launching of projects against changing climate at local, national and international levels.



It also urges enhanced international cooperation in financial assistance, technological transfer and capacity building for developing countries in response to climate change.



The session also adopted 15 other resolutions regarding information technology and human rights, the rights of migrants, the removal of discrimination against woman and girls. The remaining 10 resolutions were passed by votes, including ones on human rights in the Philippines, international cooperation in human rights, among others.



The council approved Vietnam’s national report under the third-cycle Universal Periodic Review, and others by 13 other countries.



Vietnam accepted 241 out of 291 recommendations made by the council’s members, including the completion of legal regulations, measures to protect civil, political, socio-economic and cultural rights, strengthening mechanisms to protect human rights and issues regarding migration, climate change, environment and sustainable development.



The Vietnamese delegation offered constructive feedback at sessions to build draft resolutions and co-sponsored five other resolutions.



Ambassador Duong Chi Dung, head of the Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, delivered speeches at many sessions.



Since 2014, the UNHRC has annually adopted a climate change resolution focusing on each specific theme such as the rights of children, women, migrants and the rights to health care.



The next regular session will take place in Geneva in September.-VNA