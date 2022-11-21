Society Airlines told to improve security, service quality during Lunar New Year holiday The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has ordered airlines to improve security, flight safety and service quality, including to minimise delayed and cancelled flights, while maintaining COVID-19 prevention measures, during the upcoming 2023 New Year and Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.

Society Hanoi proposes to pilot bicycle-sharing service in six urban districts The Hanoi Department of Transport has proposed that the municipal People's Committee allow the Tri Nam Group to pilot a bicycle-sharing service in six city districts.

Society Tay Ninh speeds up administrative reform The Centre for Public Administrative Services of Tay Ninh has shown strong performance in its operations, winning great satisfaction from locals, contributing to speeding up administrative reform and enhancing the openness and transparency of the local public services.

Society Top legislator meets Vietnamese people in Cambodia National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia on November 20 afternoon, within the framework of his official visit to the country and his attendance at the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43).