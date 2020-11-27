Residents in Le Thuy district of Quang Binh central province receive aid in floodwater (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Vietnam on November 27 announced that it will present 60 tonnes of products treating malnutrition for children living in disaster-hit areas of the country’s central region.

Accordingly, more than 4,000 children suffering from acute malnutrition are set to receive the aid in the next three months.

Some 10 tonnes of the products was delivered to health clinics through the National Institute of Nutrition and the remainders will arrive in Vietnam in upcoming weeks.

UNICEF Representative in Vietnam Rana Flowers said the organisation is teaming up with partners to support affected children and women in the region, prioritising access to clean water, sanitation facilities, health care, nutrition, education, psychological support and child protection.

Figures of UNICEF showed that some 10,000 children under five in nine Vietnamese localities hardest-hit by storms and floods are victims of acute malnutrition. Their conditions may worsen because of disrupted healthcare services triggered by adverse impact of natural disasters.

The organisation has to date raised a total of 2.6 million USD to help meet urgent needs of the most vulnerable children as well as families and communities in worst-hit regions./.