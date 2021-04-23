Society Unique architecture of King Bao Dai mansion in Hanoi The mansion of King Bao Dai, the last king of Vietnam’s last feudal dynasty, is located at 186 Ngoc Ha street, Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district. It features luxurious classic French architecture and royal lifestyle.

Society Action month spotlights children protection amid pandemic, disasters June is the nationwide action month for children this year under the theme of joining hands for ensuring children’s rights and protecting children in natural disasters and pandemic, said the Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs’ Department of Child Affairs.

Society Facebooker imprisoned for anti-Party, anti-State propaganda The People’s Court of Binh Thuy district in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 22 sentenced a woman to two years in prison for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate the interests of the State, the rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals.”