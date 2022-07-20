Uniqlo to open more stores in Hanoi
Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen on July 19 received visiting Noriaki Koyama, head of CEO office of Fast Retailing – the parent company of Uniqlo brand, who revealed that Uniqlo plans to open several new stores in the capital city this year, and some flagship ones in 2023 towards the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan relations.
Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen (R) receives Noriaki Koyama, head of CEO office of Fast Retailing (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen on July 19 received visiting Noriaki Koyama, head of CEO office of Fast Retailing – the parent company of Uniqlo brand, who revealed that Uniqlo plans to open several new stores in the capital city this year, and some flagship ones in 2023 towards the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan relations.
Koyama unveiled plans to expand its business network, promote domestic production, and train talents in Vietnam, including Hanoi.
According to him, talent training is one of the important contents that Fast Retailing has been implementing in many countries, including Vietnam.
He said many Vietnamese people have been recruited and trained by Fast Retailing in Vietnam and Japan as well. The group plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Foreign Trade University and Vietnam - Japan University to expand training and recruiting talents in the country.
He said Vietnam is an important point in the group's supply chain, so Fast Retailing will strive to increase productivity, quality, and production output in the country. In that process, it is expected that the municipal government will connect the group with potential factories and production facilities in Hanoi, which will be considered to enter the global supply chain.
For his part, Vice Chairman Quyen welcomed the specific cooperation plans of Fast Retailing.
He agreed with the group's proposals for cooperation in the field of training, as well as plans to expand distribution channels, affirming that this is a close and reliable brand for Vietnamese consumers.
Quyen also emphasised that textile is one of Vietnam's strengths. He said many textile and garment enterprises in the capital city are capable to meet the group’s demand./.