Society New Year celebrations in Switzerland, Czech Republic The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland held a programme celebrating the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival on January 22, the first day of Tet, with overseas Vietnamese, students and trainees taking part.

Society Overseas Vietnamese across continents celebrate traditional New Year Overseas Vietnamese people in Japan, Israel, Slovakia, and Czech Republic have celebrated the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival in a warm atmosphere in line with Vietnamese traditions.

Society Hanoi officials pay tribute to ancestors ahead of Lunar New Year A delegation of the Hanoi Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee offered incense in commemoration of ancestors and late President Ho Chi Minh on January 21, one day ahead of the Year of the Cat.

Society Vietnamese youths in Japan pin hope on nation’s development in Lunar New Year As the Year of the Cat comes, the Vietnamese community in Japan, especially youths and students, show their delight at Vietnam’s strong economic recovery post COVID-19 thanks to the sound decisions of the Party, State and Government.