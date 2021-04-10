Starting in last November, villagers began using use fragments of old vases, dishes, and bowls that had been thrown away to create a ceramic wall along an alleyway. More than 20 mosaic walls have now been completed, helping to beautify the village.

The initiative was inspired by a group of painters and received a warm response from local people, especially in collecting materials and gluing the ceramic pieces together.

The mosaic walls also help spread a message to everyone about environmental protection.

The vivid and artistic artworks have already garnered major attention from local people and visitors alike./.

VNA