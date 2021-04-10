Unique ceramic streets in Lien Mac village
Residents of Lien Mac village in Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district have been busy collecting discarded materials such as ceramics, bottles, and dishes to decorate the village’s streets.
Starting in last November, villagers began using use fragments of old vases, dishes, and bowls that had been thrown away to create a ceramic wall along an alleyway. More than 20 mosaic walls have now been completed, helping to beautify the village.
The initiative was inspired by a group of painters and received a warm response from local people, especially in collecting materials and gluing the ceramic pieces together.
The mosaic walls also help spread a message to everyone about environmental protection.
The vivid and artistic artworks have already garnered major attention from local people and visitors alike./.