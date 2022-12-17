Videos Ample room for Vietnam - Hong Kong educational ties The Consulate General of Vietnam in Hong Kong (China) recently held a seminar on scholarship programmes for Vietnamese students, where the Chinese University of Hong Kong said it will again grant 30 scholarships to Vietnamese students for the 2023-2024 academic year, with each receiving a maximum of 2.5 billion VND for 4 years of study.

Videos WB economist points to Vietnam’s growth drivers Vietnam’s strong economic performance in 2022 has been driven by several factors, including export, domestic demand and private investment, according to Andrea Coppola, the World Bank’s lead economist.

Videos Exhibition recalls memories of “Dien Bien Phu in the air” An exhibition is underway at the Hoa Lo Prison relic site in Hanoi to help the public gain an insight into the fierce 12-day-and-night struggle against US airstrikes in late 1972 to defend the capital.

Videos Vietnamese martial arts promoted in Italy Nearly 100 athletes representing Vovinam (Vietnamese martial art) Federations in Italy, France, Germany, Belgium, Romania, Spain and Vietnam have attended the International Vovinam Cup 2022 held recently in Montichiari city, Italy.