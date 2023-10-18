Local people and tourists at the festival learned about the history and culture of the Dao ethnic group while also enjoying musical and drumming performances.

Highlights of the event included the enactment of a wedding with a bride-welcoming ceremony with unique features of the Red Dao people.

At the Red Dao wedding, 30-60 representatives of the bride’s family took her to her husband’s home. A master of ceremonies organises the wedding ceremony for the happy couple, and is usually someone who has a role in the family and is familiar with worshipping practices.

Dao ethnic culture is also expressed through activities such as folk games, booth displays introducing local specialties and embroidery competitions of Dao ethnic costumes, among others.

The cultural festival is an opportunity to introduce the unique traditional beauty of the Dao ethnic group while also arousing the potential for tourism development and improving the lives of local people./.

VNA