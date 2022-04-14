Unique Da Dia Reef in Phu Yen province
Mother nature has given Phu Yen province a host of natural wonders and one of its most famous attractions is the unique Da Dia Reef, which is an area of cylindrical rocks created by a volcanic eruption in early times.
According to experts, the reef was probably formed by erupting volcanic rocks, which became frozen when meeting sea water and cracked in multiple directions, forming a particularly interesting sight. (Photo: VNA)
Sunrise on Da Dia Reef, a unique landscape in Phu Yen province which is an area of cylindrical rocks created by a volcanic eruption in early times. (Photo: VNA)
The cool blue sea, crescent-shaped white sand beach, and waves crashing on to rocks encourage visitors to snap photos. (Photo: VNA)
Da Dia Reef was named a national scenic spot in 2020. (Photo: VNA)
The site is a rather strange natural masterpiece, resembling huge stone blocks fleshed into round shapes and piled neatly together. (Photo: VNA)