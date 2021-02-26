Located next to National Highway No 28 in Quang Phu commune, K’Rong No district, the Nâm Kar crater, which was formed from three volcanoes, has a unique structure and is considered one of the most beautiful volcanoes in the Geopark.

The Dak Nong Global Geopark covers an area of more than 4,700 square kilometres, straddling six of the eight districts in the province and with 65 sites of natural heritage, geomorphology, and cultural features of the Central Highlands region.

The Dak Nong Global Geopark also features the Space of Gong Culture. This is the living area of more than 40 ethnic minority groups, including three time-honoured groups - the Mạ, M’Nong, and Ede - creating a colourful and vivid cultural portrait.

In order to exploit heritages in a sustainable manner, Dak Nong has also completed a project zoning the heritages and conserving the overall value of the Geopark. It will also develop products towards sustainable community-based tourism./.

VNA