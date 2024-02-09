The ceramic works are inspired by the Vietnamese dragon designs shaped by the Ly, Tran, Le, and Nguyen Dynasties, expressing hope for a year full of luck and strength.

Including ceramic vases and dragon statues, items are not merely ceramic sculptures but also encapsulate an ancient culture and stories of a thousand-year heritage.

The artisans said that to create these unique products they undertook a rigorous research process and meticulous crafting procedures.

During their creative process, the artisans also referred to many ancient Vietnamese dragon designs and consulted with historians and archaeologists.

In addition, modern ceramic making and firing technology was applied to produce the most satisfactory product collections in terms of glaze colour, material, and, above all, high aesthetic value.

In addition to the dragon patterns, the collections are expected to promote brown-patterned ceramics, a purely Vietnamese ceramic line that was crafted during the Ly Dynasty (1010-1225) and the Tran Dynasty (1225-1400), making them national cultural gifts, thereby spreading Vietnamese culture farther and wider./.

