Some 30 teams from 13 communes across La Grai district in Gia Lai province participated in the races, rowing 1,400 metres along the Po Co River.



The festival aimed to preserve local cultural traditions, and commemorate A Sanh - a local hero, who used his dugout boat to carry local soldiers and military equipment to fight the enemy.



At the end of the festival, the organising board presented 78 awards to the most excellent racing teams.



The dugout boat racing festival is one of just a few activities being preserved in the Central Highlands./.

VNA