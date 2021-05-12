Unique ethnic women’s football tournament
San Chi ethnic minority women playing football in their traditional outfits is certainly unique, and is only found in Huc Dong commune in Binh Lieu district, northern Quang Ninh province. In the photo: The female football team of San Chi ethnic group show their determination prior to the match. (Photo: VNA)
The annual women’s football tournament is one of the activities Huc Dong commune, Binh Lieu district, holds to stimulate tourism. (Photo: VNA)
The girls display their strength and skillfulness, quite different from their daily routines. (Photo: VNA)
The football skills of these amateur players are impressive.(Photo:VNA)
Spectators can admire not only the players’ beauty but also their sportsmanship during the matches. (Photo:VNA)
There are seven players in each team. Each match lasts 40 minutes.(Photo:VNA)
San Chi ethnic minority women play football in their traditional outfits. (Photo:VNA)
Matches take place on a field surrounded by extraordinary mountainous landscapes.(Photo:VNA)