Rituals are held at Nghinh Ong Festival in Thang Tam Ward, Vung Tau City. (Photo: Nhandan.vn)

Ba Ria–Vung Tau (VNA) – The southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau not only has long and beautiful beaches and scenic spots but also unique folk festivals imbued with the culture, customs, and beliefs of the people.

According to the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, the province has 12 traditional festivals bearing the influence of the traditional culture of all the three regions and have become an indispensable part of the community's cultural life there.

Local festivals - Nghinh Ong Festival in Thang Tam Ward, Vung Tau City; Dinh Co festival in Long Hai town, Long Dien district and Phi Yen's death anniversary in Con Dao district – have been recognised as national intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, which draws more attention from local authorities to the conservation and promotion of cultural heritage values.

The province is turning such festivals into tourist products to attract visitors on yearly pilgrimages.

The People's Committee of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province has issued a plan to implement the cultural development strategy until 2030 for the conservation and development of cultural heritages, including intangible ones. At the same time, it continues to implement Decision No. 5022/QD-UBND dated December 31, 2021, of the provincial People's Committee on the approval of the implementation plan for the programme to preserve and promote sustainable cultural heritage values in the 2021-2025 period.

Tran Van Loi, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, said that folk festivals partly reflect the typical cultural activities of the community.

They also help attract pilgrimages to the province not only for religious purposes but also for sightseeing and relaxation.

Exploiting the cultural values of the sea villages, including festivals to develop new tourism products, is an advantage that contributes to promoting the unique cultural values in the strategic orientation of the provincial tourism development, Loi affirmed.

On the 17th and 18th days of the 10th lunar month, the commemoration of Lady Phi Yen's death anniversary is held at Lady Phi Yen Temple, also known as An Son Temple - a famous spiritual tourist destination in Con Dao, honouring her virtues and chastity.

During the festival, many solemn activities are held such as the procession of Hoi An Prince - the son of Lady Phi Yen, the worshiping ritual on the main day to express the people’s respect for her and pray for peace to the country and safety to the people, favourable weather, and happy families.

The festival includes activities such as displaying fruit trays, flower arranging contests, folk games, calligraphy, and performances of Don Ca Tai Tu, attracting the attention of both residents in the island district and tourists coming to Con Dao on the festival occasion.

Meanwhile, Nghinh Ong festival at Thang Tam communal house, Vung Tau city, takes place from the 16th to 18th days in the 8th lunar month.

The festival consists of two parts - ceremonial and festive activities. The ceremonial part includes a procession and rituals for worshiping gods and offering sacrifices, while the festive part features many folk games recreating fishermen's activities such as fishing contests, net weaving, tug of war, and checkered chess competitions on sand, which are imbued with the culture of coastal inhabitants.

Dinh Co Festival in Long Hai townlet, Long Dien district, is held on the 10th and 12th days of the second lunar month.

Legend has it that about 200 years ago, a girl on her way through the waters encountered a storm, fell into the sea and died. Her body was washed to Hon Hang. People in the area buried her and set up a temple near the sea. Since then, she is said to frequently make epiphany, appear in dreams to give warnings and help quell epidemics.

Fishermen in the area honoured her as "Long Hai Than Nu Bao An Chanh Truc Nuong Nuong Chi Than.” Her temple was later moved to the foot of Ky Van mountain, which is Dinh Co relic today.

Many researchers believe that the Dinh Co Festival in Long Hai town is part of the festival system of the worship of Mother-Goddess, but the festival there is not merely the worship of Mother- Goddess. It is a combination of the fishing festival with the custom of worshiping the sea god and residents' belief in Mother-Goddess, creating a very unique characteristic for the festival./.

