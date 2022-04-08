Hand fishing originates from ancient times, when the local Tay ethnics prepared for a new rice crop and villagers flocked to the fields to catch fish.

The festival takes place every year to wish for good health and a productive harvest.

Participants wade through ponds catching fish with their bare hands and nothing else. The water level can be as low as 50-60 cm. More than 500 kg of fish are released into the pond during the festival.

The hand fishing festival is a fascinating part of traditional culture and attracts many visitors. It also presents an opportunity for Tuyen Quang to promote its various tourism products./.

VNA