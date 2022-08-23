Without the need for cash or other payment methods, people at the market only have to take a handful of leaves to buy food or drinks.

The unique market was initiated by Dr Bui Quoc Thai, who has devoted himself to charity work in Tay Ninh province.

Many people, including Dr Thai’s friends and local people, contributed food and drinks to diversify the offerings at the market.

There were about 30 stalls selling more than 50 different vegetarian dishes and drinks, attracting thousands of visitors from both home and abroad.

Besides food stalls, the market also provided medical check-ups and medicine for thousands of local people. It was not difficult to recognize the joy and happiness in the eye of market-goers./.

VNA