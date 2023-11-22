One of the highlights of the event was an unprecedented live stage set up directly on the majestic Red River, delivering astonishing visual and emotional effects.

The programme commenced with a captivating scene entitled “Sacred Chém communal house”, which narrated the tale of Lý Ông Trọng, also known as Saint Chém.

Legend has it that Saint Chém was born in Chém village during the reign of Hùng Duệ Vương, the 18th and final ruler of the Hung Kings, who are revered as the legendary founders of Vietnam. He is widely recognised as Vietnam’s first diplomat.

In addition to the main stage, a secondary stage was erected along the banks of the Red River, offering a tangible representation of the flowing essence that has shaped Hanoi throughout countless generations.

The unique live art stage, which forms an integral part of the 2023 Hanoi Creative Design Festival, with the theme “Flow”, aims to promote historical and cultural traditions./.

VNA