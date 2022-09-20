Xa Phin village currently has more than 53 households, all of which are Dao ethnic minority people.

With cool weather all-year round, Xa Phin village is often cloudy, covered in mist with high humidity accompanied by drizzle.

These are good conditions for plants to grow and thrive, especially green moss on the damp palm-leaf roofs of stilt houses.

According to local people, houses with roofs covered in green moss must be 20 to 30 years old or older. It takes at least five years for moss to begin appearing on roofs of newly-built houses./.

VNA