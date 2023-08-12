Unique offerings attracting visitors to Co To Island
Co To Island, off the coast of Quang Ninh province, welcomed 230,000 visitors in the first seven months of this year, 1.6-fold higher than the number in 2022 and reaching 92% of the annual target. The result was attributed to the island’s efforts to offer unique and attractive tourism products.
