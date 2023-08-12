Videos Vietnam gets green light to export fresh husked coconut to US The US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has announced its permission for Vietnam to export fresh husked coconut to the country.

Videos Stamp collection highlights bat preservation A stamp collection featuring the various bats found in Vietnam has recently been issued in a bid to introduce the country biodiversity and natural environment and contribute to raising community awareness about bat conservation efforts.

Videos Vietnam-Indonesia art exhibition opens in HCM City More than 60 paintings and sculptures by Vietnamese and Indonesian artists are being on display in Ho Chi Minh City.

Videos First Vietnam Int'l Logistics Exhibition kicks off The Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition, the first of its kind, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 10.