Floating along the mighty Co Chien River, tourists arrive at Ho Island just as evening sets in.

Local people have already lit oil lamps and prepared traditional dishes for the tourists to enjoy and savour.

Taking part in activities with local people under the light of oil lamps helps the tourists feel like they’re living in the old southwest region often seen in movies.

In a southern-style atmosphere, next to oil lamps, tourists enjoy specialty dishes from the river while immersing themselves in melodious tunes.

A visit to Ho Island is a trip to the countryside where you can experience the simple and rustic space of Tra Vinh, from thatched roofs and clay walls to warm-hearted local people. A visit is also coupled with stories reminiscing about olden times with emotions not readily experienced again./.

VNA