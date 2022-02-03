Culture - Sports Sli singing - the soul of Nung ethnic minority people Sli is a unique folk singing style of the Nung ethnic minority people in Vietnam’s northern region, which is performed as a call and response between young man and women.

Culture - Sports President praises national women’s football team’s victory President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised head coach Mai Duc Chung and members of the Vietnamese women’s football team for their 2-0 victory over Thailand in the 2023 World Cup’s play-off round on February 2.