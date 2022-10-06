Com lam is a dish from the Thai ethnic minority people, with glutinous rice cooked in a tube of bamboo and with a special fragrance and taste.

The secret is ensuring the rice is clean and rinsed well. The bamboo should be fresh and young so that the new membrane inside can hold the rice, giving it the special flavour, fragrance, and sweetness.

After the rice is soaked for two hours, the tube is wrapped in banana leaves and then put over a flame until it gains a pleasant smell. The important thing is to keep the flame at the appropriate level, not too big or too small.

Com lam can be served with salted roasted sesame or grilled chicken.

With time, Com lam has become a specialty in the local cuisine of many ethnic minority groups in the northwest region. Its fragrance and taste have won the hearts of many people.

Visitors should be sure not to miss the chance to taste this special dish from the mountainous region of Vietnam./.

VNA