Unis resort to online career counselling
A teacher of FPT University in HCM provides online career counselling for his students. (Photo tuoitre.vn)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Many universities in HCM City are providing online career counselling for high school students since they are unable to attend school due to COVID-19 fears.
Soon after the Lunar New Year holidays in the early part of the year, personnel from higher education institutions and vocational schools usually visit high schools to showcase their offerings and provide career counselling to students.
The students apply to universities, colleges and vocational schools after the national high school graduation examination at the end of June.
The COVID-19 outbreak has meant schools have been closed for more than three weeks now and university staff have been unable to visit high schools.
They have instead used livestreaming on Facebook fanpages to answer questions from students.
Universities using this have included members of the Vietnam National University-HCM City, University of Technology and Education, University of Economics, University of Technology, and University of Food Industry.
According to Tran Nam, head of communication and enterprise relationship at the HCM City University of Social Sciences and Humanities, the university’s livestreams attract many high school students and their parents.
“Nhan Van Chao Ban” (University of Social Sciences and Humanities Welcomes You) has been livestreamed on its fanpage and Youtube.
On February 14, staff from the Vietnam National University-HCM City’s seven member universities organised an online counselling programme. The programme provided information about the VNUHCM’s examination for assessment of capacity, which is recognised by many universities in the country for enrolment, new majors and other features.
Assoc Prof Dr Do Van Dung, rector of the city University of Technology and Education, told Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper that online counselling needs internet infrastructure and modern equipment, and the university spent 1.5 billion VND (64,535 USD) for setting up a studio and television channel broadcasting on its website.
The Department of Education and Training in Dong Nai province near HCM City has tied up with the Dong Nai Radio-Television to broadcast a programme on lessons for ninth and twelfth grade students since schools remain closed.
The broadcast began on February 17 and will continue until schools reopen.
The department has selected the best teachers to teach students on the programme.
The Department of Education and Training in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long also broadcasts a similar programme.
The Ministry of Education and Training has approved extension of the school year until the end of June, a month later than usual./.