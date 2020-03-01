Society Major airports suspend receiving passenger flights from RoK amid COVID-19 The Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport and Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City has suspended receiving flights carrying passengers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) due to the complicated developments of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as from March 1, said the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAV).

Society Da Nang workers join in blood donation programme About 1,000 trade union members and labourers in the central city of Da Nang took part in a blood donation programme on March 1, an activity to help ease blood shortage for health care after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Society Ministry asks for effective treatment of Vietnamese with COVID-19 in RoK The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has liaised with relevant agencies of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and asked for effective treatment of a Vietnamese citizen contracting COVID-19 in Daegu city.

Society Vietnam Airlines supports RoK passengers amid COVID-19 outbreak The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced on February 28 that it will exempt fees of changing flight itinerary or departure date for Korean passengers who are affected by the suspension of visa-free entry amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea.