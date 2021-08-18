At the event (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Star Telecom (Unitel), a joint venture between Viettel Global and Lao Asia Telecom in Laos, presented an aid package worth over 48,000 USD to Lao – Vietnam Nguyen Du Bilingual School in Vientiane on August 18.



Speaking at the event, General Director of Unitel Luu Manh Ha said the assistance comprises an information technology classroom with over 30 sets of computers, tables and chairs, IT solution and two high-speed Internet connection cable lines.



It will be the first pilot model to improve teaching quality amid the fourth industrial revolution. If successful, it will be spread to other schools.



Rector of the school Sivanheuang Phengkhammay pledged to use the aid to the right purpose. She also expressed determination to turn Nguyen Du into a quality school.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung believed that with the support of Unitel, the school will improve its management and teaching quality, deserving a model representing the Vietnamese culture in Laos./.