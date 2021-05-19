Sci-Tech Cyber security and safety must be guaranteed during digital transformation Vietnam needs to foster rapid and sustainable digital transformation but at the same time must ensure cyber security and safety, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung has emphasised.

Sci-Tech HCM City mulls ways to help small firms achieve digital transformation Ho Chi Minh City leads the country in digital transformation, but its small, medium and micro enterprises, which account for a majority of businesses, face challenges in achieving it.

Sci-Tech Technology trading platform viewed as crucial for Hanoi’s development Hanoi is working on a plan to form a technology trading platform - a move considered critical for the development of the science-technology market in the capital and in Vietnam as a whole.