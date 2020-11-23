Culture - Sports Thang Long Imperial Citadel marks 10th anniversary of UNESCO recognition A ceremony was held at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel on November 23 to mark ten years since its central sector was recognised as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Culture - Sports Fashion show recalls Thang Long memories From November 20, a series of cultural activities entitled “Thang Long Memories” were held at many locations in Hanoi's Old Quarter to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).

Culture - Sports Hanoi exhibition spotlights French, Vietnamese cultural heritage sites Some 200 photos, documents, and objects featuring the ancient urban area of Provins in France and Hanoi’s Thang Long Imperial Citadel are on display at an exhibition that opened in the capital on November 23.