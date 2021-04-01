Universities from Vietnam, Australia step up joint training programmes, research
Joint training programmes and scientific research between universities from Vietnam and Australia have connected students, lecturers, and research institutes in both countries, according to Dr Tran Nam Nghiep, Director of Strategic Partnerships for South East Asia in the Faculty of Engineering, Computer and Mathematical Sciences (ECMS) at the University of Adelaide.
The Australian university has inked memoranda of understanding on joint training programmes with various Vietnamese universities and institutes, including the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), and the HCM City University of Technology and Education.
Of note, the 2 2 undergraduate programme, in which students spend two years studying in Vietnam and a two-year period in Australia, has found favour among partner universities and students, Nghiep noted.
Scientists at the University of Adelaide are now working with experts from the HCM City University of Technology, HUST, and Can Tho University, among others, to roll out ideas via bilateral research cooperation projects endorsed by Australia’s CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation).
The projects focus on the application of biochar to improve soil in the Mekong Delta; the development of a supply chain interface to connect buyers and sellers; and the building of a smart education programme.
International cooperation activities have been bolstered over the years as Vietnamese universities become more self-reliant.
Alongside its adverse impact, the COVID-19 pandemic also offered opportunities for remote training programmes and cooperation in digital technology application between universities from Vietnam and Australia./.