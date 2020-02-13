Society Minister urges early detection of avian influenza outbreaks Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong on February 13 urged localities to keep close watch for the early detection and swift settlement of any avian influenza outbreaks.

Society UNSC debates child protection in peace processes Child protection is at the heart of the United Nations (UN)’s peace and security agenda and the core of conflict prevention efforts, said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Society Numerous activities to be held to celebrate Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties Hanoi is willing to support the organisation of activities celebrating the 60-year anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties in December, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Duc Chung told Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera on February 13.

Society Blood banks getting restocked after critical shortage Amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus-caused disease, now officially named COVID-19, calls for blood donation have been heard nationwide as hospitals face severe blood shortages.