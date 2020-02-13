Universities make, distribute hand sanitisers to students, staff
Lecturers and students at many universities in Ho Chi Minh City and elsewhere are making hand sanitisers, which are much in demand, and giving them for free to staff and students amid the public health emergency caused by the new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Students and lecturers of Hong Bang International University make hand sanitisers for distribution in the university amid the novel coronavirus epidemic. (Photo courtesy of the university)
At Hong Bang International University, a team of lecturers and students from its biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical departments has made 500 bottles of the sanitisers in various sizes and handed them over to staff and students.
They are made from 70 percent ethanol and essential oils of cajeput, orange, coconut, and others.
The university said the product had been approved by the Pasteur Institute.
Assoc Prof Dr Ho Thanh Phong, the university’s rector, said enough is being made for staff and students to use daily.
The university has also made surgical masks for them.
On February 2, a group of staff and students of organic chemical engineering at the HCM City University of Technology also made instant hand sanitiser, surface sanitiser spray and anti-bacterial handwash.
They have been put in buildings, meeting rooms and other locations around the campus.
Besides, 50-100ml bottles have been handed over to lecturers.
In the dormitory students’ body temperatures are being measured.
Mien Trung Industry and Trade College in the south-central province of Phu Yen has made instant hand sanitisers based on the formula recommended by the World Health Organization to donate to the public.
Lac Hong University in the southern province of Dong Nai has made hand sanitisers using 70 percent ethanol, glycerine and nanosilver for the public and its staff and students./.