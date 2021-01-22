Society HCM City, Australian institute seal cooperation deal The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) of Australia on January 22 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in tertiary education and smart city building.

Society News website, handbook on external relations launched A news website on external relations was launched on January 22, aiming to provide information about the Party’s policies and standpoints, the State’s laws as well as the country’s foreign affairs and international integration, and promote the image, culture, history and people of Vietnam.

Society People always put at centre of Party and State’s policies, decisions The Party and the State have pursued a consistent policy of ensuring social welfare for people, as reflected through a raft of Party documents, National Assembly resolutions, strategies, plans, projects and programmes of the Government.

Society Vietnam, Israel begin negotiation over labour cooperation Vietnam and Israel kicked off negotiation over a labour cooperation agreement with an online meeting on January 21.