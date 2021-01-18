Society Trial for ex-trade minister Vu Huy Hoang, accomplices postponed again The first-instance trial for ex-Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang and nine accomplices, slated for January 18, was postponed again due to the absence of many people with related interests and obligations.

Society Smoking rate among men falls in 2020 The smoking rate among men in many provinces and cities last year fell compared to 2017 as a result of agencies’ efforts to implement tobacco harm-prevention programmes, Dr Phan Thi Hai, deputy head of the Tobacco Harm Prevention Fund, said at a conference held in HCM City last week.

Society Tra Vinh lifts over 4,000 households out of poverty in 2020 Up to 4,010 households, including over 2,500 Khmer ethnic ones, in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh escaped from poverty in 2020 thanks to local efforts for sustainable poverty alleviation.

Society Vietnam steps up measures to protect guest workers abroad Vietnamese authorities have improved the legal framework, stepped up communication measures and promoted international co-operation to ensure labourers enjoy better rights when working abroad under contracts, a conference has heard.