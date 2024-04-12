John Molony, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University speaks at the event. (Photo: moet.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Education and Training coordinated with the Australian Education Department to organise training courses from March 25 to April 11 for universities to improve their capacity for internationalisation.

Managers and lecturers responsible for developing international training programmes from 44 universities attended the courses face-to-face or online.

During the courses, participants learned about the overview of the internationalisation of higher education and cooperation on student exchange; international cooperation in research and internationalised programmes; quality assurance in transnational education; international education researching; models, strategies and cooperation in transnational education; strategy and plan for internationalisation of higher education; and advantages and disadvantages of higher education’s internationalisation.

Managers and lecturers responsible for developing international training programmes from 44 universities attend the workshop. (Photo: moet.gov.vn)

John Molony, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University, said that the university plans to concentrate on investing in educational internationalisation in India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Attracting international students will bring resources to schools and boost their brand. International cooperation of higher education institutions requires efforts with clear focused approaches and strategies, he said./.