Health WHO’s emergency botulism antitoxins arrive in Vietnam Six vials of Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent (BAT) sent from Switzerland by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as emergency aid arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on May 24 evening to treat patients poisoned with botulinum.

Health Vietnam highly values WHO’s close technical partnership: official Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong affirmed Vietnam’s appreciation of the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s close technical partnership with its Government, while attending the 76th World Health Assembly (WHA76) in Geneva on May 23.

Health Vietnam among countries with highest male smoking rates: official The smoking rate among male adults in Vietnam has decreased over the past years but remains one of the highest in the world, heard a press conference in Hanoi on May 23.

Health WHO helps Vietnam seek rare drugs for botulism treatment The World Health Organisation (WHO) is urgently contacting to find a source of rare drugs to support Vietnam in treating botulinum poisoning cases, according to the Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) under the Ministry of Health.