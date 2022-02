Environment Infographic Vietnam proactively combats desertification, mitigates drought Realizing the importance of international cooperation in combating desertification, Vietnam ratified the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in 1998 and, as a matter of fact, has implemented many programmes/projects of desertification control and has achieved encouraging success.

Environment Infographic Protecting oceans to save life and livelihoods This year, the World Oceans Day themed "The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods" is expected to shed light on the wonder of the ocean and how it is our life source, supporting humanity and every other organism on Earth.