Unofficial fees in Quang Ninh province decline: survey
A view of Van Don Economic Zone in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) – Unofficial fees that businesses had to pay in Quang Ninh decreased in 2019, according to the northern province’s Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI) survey.
At a recent press conference, Vu Thi Kim Chi, deputy head of Quang Ninh’s board for investment promotion and support, attributed the fall to the implementation of the e-administration programme that allows more administrative procedures to be handled online, along with improved discipline among cadres and civil servants.
The 2019 survey, the fifth of its kind conducted in the province, involved more than 2,200 businesses. It was adapted from the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) and included open questions to collect more opinions and suggestions from enterprises, cooperatives and business households to help improve the investment and business climate, she said.
Chi noted in recent years, the local investment and business environment has continued to improve in a sustainable manner. In 2017 and 2018, Quang Ninh topped all 63 provinces and cities in the PCI rankings. It was also one of the best performers in terms of economic governance for six straight years.
To obtain those achievements, the province has focused on effective and practical solutions to improve the business environment, she said, adding that Quang Ninh began the annual DDCI survey in 2015 with a view to mobilising synchronous efforts from all departments, sectors and localities.
A ceremony to unveil the DDCI 2019 in Quang Ninh is set to take place on January 4./.