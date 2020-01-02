Business Infographic Number of new businesses hits record A total of 138,100 businesses with a combined registered capital of 1.73 quadrillion VND (74.7 billion USD) were set up in 2019, up 5.2 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively, from the previous years.

Business Rat-shaped ceramics available for Tet With the Lunar New Year 2020 just weeks away, Bat Trang pottery village in Hanoi brings out a series of gold-plated ceramis shaped to look like rats to herald the Year of the Rat.

Business Reference exchange rate down on January 2 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,150 VND/USD on January 2, down 5 VND from the previous day.