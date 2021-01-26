UNPFA presents aid to senior citizens in flood-hit central provinces
UNFPA Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara (L) hands over the aid to Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Bui Quang Huy (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Vietnam handed over 3,704 necessity kits for elderly people in three flood-hit central provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Tri and Quang Ngai to the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee on January 26.
UNFPA earlier has delivered aid to women and girls vulnerable to gender-based violence in flood-hit central provinces.
At the handover ceremony, UNFPA Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara said the elderly are the most vulnerable group in case natural disasters occur in residential areas, as public health programmes are disrupted.
She added that the cooperation between the UNFPA and the HCYU Central Committee takes root from an idea to connect young people with the elderly.
Receiving the aid, Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Bui Quang Huy held in high regard the support from international organisations, including the UNFPA, for activities which help ease difficulties for flood victims in the central region.
He pledged that the HCYU Central Committee and authorities of the provinces will promptly distribute the aid to the beneficiaries.
Vietnam’s central provinces suffered severe human and property losses during historic flooding in October 2020. More than 200 people were killed while thousands of others were displaced.
At least 7.7 million people were affected, more than 1.3 million of them women in reproductive age and 143,000 people over 65 years old./.