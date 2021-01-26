Society HCM City honours power-saving households The Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVN HCMC) held an awards ceremony for the 2020 emulation programme “Power-saving families” on January 26.

Society Vietnam News Agency brings warmer Tet to poor ethnic children in Kon Tum About 200 sets of winter clothes were presented to primary school students in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum by the Vietnam News Agency’s representative office in the Central and Central Highlands region and the Kon Tum Power Company on the morning of January 26.

Society HCM City’s Buddhist unit hailed for active engagement in COVID-19 response HCM City’s Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee has expressed its appreciation of the southern city’s Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s active engagement in local COVID-19 response over the last year, Standing Vice Chairman of the committee Nguyen Thanh Trung told a conference on January 26.

Society Navigos Group: Huge recruitment demand in IT in Vietnam In the fourth quarter of 2020, Navigos Search – a middle and senior recruitment service of Navigos Group - observed a quick recovery of recruitment in the information technology (IT) industry after the COVID-19 in Vietnam.