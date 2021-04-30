World Singapore’s total employment expands for first time since start of COVID-19 Singapore’s labour market has continued its recovery from the COVID-19 in the first three months of the year, with total employment growing for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according the country’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

World Indonesia’s economic growth projected at 5 percent in 2022: ADB The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has projected that the Indonesian economy will return to high growth, last seen in the pre-pandemic era, in 2022, with the economy forecast to expand 5 percent next year.

World Vietnam calls for constructive dialogues to promote political process in Syria Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) has urged all parties concerned to Syria to intensify constructive dialogues to promote the political process in the country.