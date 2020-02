Society Czech, German media spotlight EP’s approval of agreements with Vietnam Media reports in the Czech Republic have highlighted the importance of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) for the country and the EU in general after the agreement was approved by the European Parliament (EP) on February 12.

Society Japanese firm to attract Vietnamese workers via football Japanese electronic device maker Lion Power is tapping into football’s popularity in Vietnam as a way to recruit technical trainees amid a labour shortage in Japan, reported the Asian Nikkei Review.

Society COVID-19 fight: HCM City promises adequate food supply HCM City authorities have assured there would be no short supply of foodstuff and other essential goods because of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Society Industry, trade ministry launches anti-COVID-19 website The Ministry of Industry and Trade on February 12 launched a website on the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) at http://hanhdong.moit.gov.vn/.