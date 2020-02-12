World Indonesia to offer incentives to tourism to counter Covid-19 impact The Indonesian Government is formulating incentives for tourism industry stakeholders such as hotels or airlines to counter negative impacts of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), said Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

World Indonesia exports over 36 million tonnes of palm oil in 2019 Indonesia exported a record 36.18 million tonnes of crude palm oil (CPO) and its products last year, from 34.71 million tonnes in 2018, according to data from the Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI).

World Asian gov’ts warn citizens to avoid trips to new coronavirus-hit areas Several Asian governments on February 11 raised their travel warning for the new coronavirus, officially called Covid-19, as the death toll from the epidemic in mainland China soared past 1,000.

World Indonesia to start trial use of 40 percent biodiesel in March Indonesia will start the trial use of 40 percent biodiesel (B40) fuel in March, as a follow-up to the successful implementation of 30 percent biodiesel (B30) fuel, according to the Indonesian Biodiesel Producers Association (APROBI).