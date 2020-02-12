UNSC discusses Israel-Palestine situation
An overview of the debate (Photo: UPI)
Hanoi (VNA) – The United Nations Security Council held an open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, on February 11, focusing on new developments after the US announced its Middle East peace plan.
At the debate, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov expressed concern about the tension in the Middle East.
The UN Secretary-General said in such a context, a political solution to the Israel-Palestine issue is key for sustainable peace in the region, noting that the UN is committed to supporting Palestine and Israel in solving disputes on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.
The UN Special Coordinator said the goal of sustainable peace for the region can only be realised with the two-state solution, under which two States, Israel and Palestine, live side-by-side in peace and security on the basis of the pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the US’s peace plan, describing it as a unilateral step that violates international law and the sovereignty and the right to self-determination of the Palestinians. He called on the UNSC and the Quartet on the Middle East (the US, Russia, the EU and the UN) to hold an international conference on peace in the Middle East, while urging the implementation of relevant UNSC resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.
In his statement, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy affirmed Vietnam’s strong support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for their inalienable rights, and the two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine with the borders enshrined in relevant resolutions of the United Nations, living side-by-side with the State of Israel, in peaceful coexistence, security and mutual recognition.
Ambassador Quy called on relevant parties to exercise restraint, avoid actions that may further complicate the situation and maintain direct dialogues.
“It is our sincere hope that the parties will engage in discussions with goodwill and in a constructive manner” to seek a solution to the Israel - Palestine conflict that ensures the legitimate rights and interests of Palestine and all other parties concerned, he said./.