Politics Vietnam presents 500,000 USD to help Laos battle COVID-19 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 30 extended his sympathy to his Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh and informed him on the provision of 500,000 USD in urgent aid from the Vietnamese Party, State and people to help Laos battle the new COVID-19 resurgence.

Politics Muong Te border district prepares for elections The election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 term is one of the most important political events of the year. Given the significance, the border district of Muong Te in northern mountainous Lai Chau province quickly developed plans and conducted preparations to ensure compliance with regulations and promote propaganda efforts.

Politics Ambassador reviews Vietnam's month-long UNSC Presidency One of Vietnam’s top priorities in its agenda as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021 is to strengthen the role of regional and sub-regional organisations, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy told the Vietnam News Agency on April 29.

Politics Vietnam convenes meeting to review Month of UNSC Presidency Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on April 29 chaired a meeting to review activities during the Month of Vietnam’s Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in April.