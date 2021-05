Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (C) chair UNSC's open debate on mine action (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam chairs meeting to review its Month of UNSC Presidency (Photo: VNA)

– The themes and topics chosen by Vietnam during the month it served as President of the United Nations Security Council in April have received support from the international community.Ambassador Olof Skoog, Head of the EU Delegation to the United Nations, hailed the relevance of the major topics that Vietnam picked for April as the UNSC President, especially those related to cooperation between the UN and regional organisations, reconciliation diplomacy and confidence-building measures.According to him, at present, the situation is tense in many parts of the world, but the UNSC unfortunately has not been able to issue a resolution on every issue. Therefore, Vietnam's emphasis on trust building is a very good approach to seek support from other countries in promoting the council’s agendas.Ambassador Fatima Kyari Mohammed, Permanent Observer of the African Union to the UN, also spoke highly of the key topics selected by Vietnam. According to her, regional organisations are of great importance in promoting dialogue and reconciliation diplomacy in conflict prevention, as well as in finding solutions to solve conflicts.She appreciated Vietnam's promotion of discussions on strengthening dialogue and conflict settlement through peaceful means, putting people at the centre, prioritizing humanitarian policies and intensifying relationships with regional organisations. She stressed that all of these contents are very consistent with the priorities of the AU, an alliance that always wants to tightent its cooperation with other regional organisations, especially ASEAN.Sharing the same view, Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland's Permanent Representative to the UN, said that Ireland acknowledges the importance of regional organisations and supports the member states of each regional organisation.According to her, the April 27 session on the protection of essential infrastructure in conflicts focused on issues closely related to human life andVietnam has created its own imprint with the results of this session.As a new member of the UNSC, Ireland appreciates all three key topics that Vietnam brought to the discussion in April, she said, adding that the Irish Foreign Minister had attended all three high-level sessions chaired by Vietnam, showing that Ireland attaches great importance to Vietnam's Presidency of the UNSC as well as issues of substantial importance that Vietnam chose to put on table.The ambassador also said Vietnam has done the right thing when working to connect ASEAN with the UNSC to solve the Myanmar conflict. ASEAN needs to work closely with the council to find a solution to the current situation in Myanmar, she added.The UNSC open debate on mine action under the chair of Vietnam also won applause from the international community.