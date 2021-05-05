In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland's Permanent Representative to the UN, said as a new member of the council, Ireland appreciates all three key topics that Vietnam brought to the discussion in April.

The ambassador also said Vietnam has done the right thing when working to connect ASEAN with the Security Council to solve the Myanmar conflict.

Meanwhile, ambassador T.S. Tirumurti, head of the India Mission to the UN, also highly valued Vietnam’s active and increasingly important role during the month it chaired the council.

They hailed the relevance of major topics that Vietnam picked for April as the UNSC President, especially those related to cooperation between the UN and regional organisations, reconciliation diplomacy and confidence-building measures./.

VNA