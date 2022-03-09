Participants at the ministerial-level open debate (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, called for enhancing programmes and activities for women capacity building at local, national and international levels in order to promote sustainable peace and women's economic empowerment.



Addressing a ministerial-level open debate on women, peace and security (WPS) of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on March 8, the Vietnamese diplomat said for countries to achieve prosperous and stable development, the role of women is absolutely essential, not only as beneficiaries, but more importantly as leaders and active contributors.



He underlined the need to strengthen public-private partnerships as well as collaboration among the UN, its member state, and non-governmental organisations, in sharing experiences, mobilising resources and enhancing women's ability.



Ambassador Giang also affirmed Vietnam's commitment to upholding the role and rights of women in general, and international peace and security in particular, saying that Vietnamese women hold many leadership positions in the country, and play an important role in economic development, and actively contribute to international issues, including participating in UN peacekeeping operations.



Vietnam will make efforts and join hands with the international community to continue taking specific measures in order to enhance the role of women in development, peacebuilding and post-conflict reconstruction, he said.



Vietnam has made substantive contributions during the two tenures as a non-permanent member of the UNSC in 2008-2009 and 2020-2021. In December 2020, Vietnam hosted an international conference on women, peace and security, which highlighted the importance to strengthen the role of women in peacebuilding, and promoting post-conflict reconstruction.



During the meeting, participants discussed challenges, experience and proposals to promote women's participation, especially in the economic field, in the process of conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and post-conflict reconstruction./.