Untouched beauty of Lung Ngoc Hoang Nature Reserve
The 2,800-ha Lung Ngoc Hoang Nature Reserve in Phuong Binh commune, Phung Hiep district, in Hau Giang province is home to over 500 species of flora and fauna, many of which appear on rare and endangered lists.
The untouched beauty of the Lung Ngoc Hoang Nature Reserve. (Photo: VNA)
The Lung Ngoc Hoang Nature Reserve in Phuong Binh commune, Phung Hiep district, Hau Giang province has an effective camera system to assist conservation efforts. (Photo: VNA)
Rangers frequently patrol the nature reserve to prevent violations. (Photo: VNA)
The Lung Ngoc Hoang Nature Reserve in Phuong Binh commune, Phung Hiep district, Hau Giang province covers an area of 2,800 hectares. (Photo: VNA)