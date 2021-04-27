Business COVID-19 crisis may be opportunity for Vietnam’s agricultural trade: Experts The COVID-19 pandemic has rocked the global economy and created unprecedented trade uncertainty and challenges for all sectors, but from the crisis may come opportunity for Vietnam’s agricultural trade, experts have said.

Business Transport sector to disburse nearly 10.86 trillion VND of public investment The Ministry of Transport has said its units are expected to disburse close to 10.86 trillion VND (470 million USD) of public investment by the end of April, fulfilling 28 percent of the annual target.

Business Retail petrol prices up slightly in latest adjustment Retail petrol prices were up by nearly 200 VND per litre from 3pm on April 27 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business CPTPP opens up prospects for Vietnam’s exports to the Americas Two years after it came into effect, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has helped Vietnam significantly boost its exports to other member nations and open the door to members in the Americas, which are bursting with potential, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told a seminar in Hanoi on April 27.