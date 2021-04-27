Unused flight slots to be seized: CAAV
Aircraft of airlines at an airport. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has warned that flight slots that are unused for five weeks in a row since March 28 would be taken away.
This is one of a number of measures adopted by CAAV to ensure the effective use of taking off and landing slots from airlines to meet higher demand during the summer’s peak travel season.
Statistics from the CAAV showed that Pacific Airlines, Vietravel Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (Vasco) top the list of airlines that use less than 80 percent of the allocated slots.
Pacific Airlines used a mere 38 percent of confirmed slots at Tan Son Nhat International Airport while Vietravel Airlines had a ratio of 23.8 percent. At Noi Bai International Airport, Vasco, a subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines has 33.3 percent of its slots unused.
Between April 12 and April 18, the Tan Son Nhat Airport saw most of airlines utilise their slots except for Pacific Airlines with 15.9 percent of its slots unused. The ratios of slots unused at the Noi Bai International Airports were low but that of Vasco reached 51.2 percent.
Dinh Viet Son, deputy head of the CAAV, said the authority has seized unused slots from foreign carriers and distributed them to domestic airlines since international services were suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic to prevent ineffective use of slots and facilitate the operation of domestic flights.
The CAAV also requested air carriers return the unused slots within seven days so that they could be allocated to other airlines.
The Tan Son Nhat International Airport can handle 984 flights each day, while the Noi Bai International Airport can serve 708 flights.
In related news, the CAAV has requested tightening security measures at airports to ensure order and security during the four-day holiday on the occasion of National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1). Agencies were asked to arrange facilities and staff to meet increasing demand during the holiday.
The national holidays on April 30 and May 1 are expected to see increased travel demand as May 1 falls on Saturday and State employees and students could have an additional day off on May 3./.