Unvaccinated tourists not exempted from quarantine upon arrival in Cambodia
Tourists at Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, Cambodia (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)Phnom Penh (VNA) - Tourists who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be exempted from quarantine when entering Cambodia, according to the national press agency of Cambodia AKP.
AKP quoted Prime Minister Hun Sen as saying at a meeting on May 17 with the Samdech Techo Young Volunteer Doctors Association (TYDA) that Cambodia welcomes all visitors, but people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 must still be quarantined for seven days.
The PM emphasised that Cambodia has overcome the epidemic waves caused by variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus such as Alpha, Delta and Omicron, but has not yet conquered COVID-19. Cambodia is devoting all of its efforts to pushing the COVID-19 vaccination programme, so unvaccinated travellers cannot enter without quarantine.
Travellers who have been immunized against COVID-19 do not need to be quarantined and are not required to take rapid or PCR tests before entering Cambodia.
As of May 16, about 93.79 percent of Cambodia's total population of 16 million people had received basic immunizations against COVID-19, with approximately 9 million individuals receiving the third dose and 2.2 million receiving the fourth dose. Cambodia has not found a new case of COVID-19 in the last 9 days.
The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Cambodia since the beginning of the pandemic is 136,262 cases, of which 133,197 patients have recovered and 3,056 died from the disease. Cambodia detected the first case of COVID-19 in Preah Sihanouk province at the end of January 2020./.