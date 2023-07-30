Policies to open up capital and create liquidity for businesses together with consistent fiscal and monetary policies have also been issued.

The Government has continually directed ministries, sectors, and localities to improve the business and investment environment and limit inspections that create difficulties for businesses. In regard to exports, it is necessary to strengthen trade talks and diversify input and output markets to ease any dependence on traditional partners.

In addition to Government policies, the business community must continue to boost its pro-activeness and flexibility.

Generating over 60% of the country’s GDP, enterprises are the most important factor in economic development. Enterprise performance will determine the level of economic growth in the country and will depend on the extent to which policies have been absorbed./.

VNA