Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – About 1,100ha of farmland in the northern mountainous provinces are facing imminent risks of drought, according to the Department of Water Resources under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The northern province of Cao Bang is estimated to have 145ha of rice cultivation and 230ha of other crops at risk of water scarcity, concentrating in Ha Quang, Hoa An, Thach An, Trung Khanh and Bao Lac districts.

Up to 584ha of farmland in the northern province of Lang Son will likely suffer water shortages.



The water storage level in reservoirs across the northern region is now at 48% of their design capacity.

In the north central region, the storage level reaches 55.5% while it is at 71% and 36% in the south central and Central Highland regions, respectively.

According to Le Van Duc, Deputy Director of the Department of Crop Production, said the department has asked localities to review the risks of drought and water scarcity to have a timely response.



He said that from now until the end of the year, hot weather will have a negative impact on rice and orchard cultivation.



It is necessary for localities to carry out measures such as storing water and sowing short-term rice varieties, he added.



They are instructed to have flexible crop production plans to save water based on drought conditions and water sources, Duc said, adding that drought-hit areas are advised to temporarily halt rice cultivation until having enough water or switch to other crops./.