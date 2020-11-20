Business Vietnamese consumers increasingly embrace sustainability Sustainability has been a growing topic of interest to Vietnamese consumers in recent years though awareness levels remain well below the global average.

Business Quang Ninh redoubling efforts to maintain double-digit GRDP growth The northern province of Quang Ninh is intensifying efforts to meet its socio-economic targets and keep its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth in the double digits this year.

Business Banks play crucial role in fostering exports to EU: Workshop Connectivity between banks, businesses, and farmers in value chains is essential for Vietnamese goods to enter the EU market, a workshop in Hanoi on November 20 heard.